Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY) Cut to Neutral at Citigroup

Citigroup lowered shares of Experian (OTCMKTS:EXPGY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on EXPGY. Royal Bank of Canada raised Experian from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Experian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Experian from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $52.00.

OTCMKTS:EXPGY opened at $38.24 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.43 and a 200 day moving average of $43.34. Experian has a 1-year low of $34.82 and a 1-year high of $49.97.

Experian plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology company. The company operates through two segments, Business-to-Business and Consumer Services. It provides data services to identify and understand their customers, as well as to manage the risks related with lending. The company also offers analytical and decision tools that enhance businesses to manage their customers, minimize the risk of fraud, comply with legal requirements, and automate decisions and processes.

