Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Exterran (NYSE:EXTN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the energy company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Atb Cap Markets reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Exterran in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut Exterran from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 31st.

Get Exterran alerts:

NYSE EXTN opened at $6.28 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $209.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11. Exterran has a twelve month low of $2.67 and a twelve month high of $6.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.62.

In other news, CFO David Alan Barta bought 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.10 per share, for a total transaction of $34,680.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Flat Footed LLC acquired a new stake in Exterran in the 4th quarter valued at about $4,492,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Exterran by 109.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 587,618 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,797,000 after purchasing an additional 307,138 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Exterran by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 578,445 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Robotti Robert raised its position in Exterran by 147.8% in the 4th quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 501,750 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,496,000 after purchasing an additional 299,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Exterran by 264.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 375,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after purchasing an additional 272,734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Exterran Company Profile (Get Rating)

Exterran Corp. engages in the provision of oil, gas, water and power markets solutions. It operates through the following segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services and Product Sales. The Contract Operations segment offers compression, processing and treating services by operating natural gas compression equipment, crude oil and natural gas production, and process equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.