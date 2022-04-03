extraDNA (XDNA) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $3,446.00

extraDNA (XDNA) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 2nd. One extraDNA coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded down 11.7% against the dollar. extraDNA has a total market capitalization of $85,571.24 and approximately $3,446.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get extraDNA alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,015.44 or 1.00103707 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00068445 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.38 or 0.00284713 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.38 or 0.00013877 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.17 or 0.00331033 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $64.60 or 0.00140533 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.69 or 0.00062405 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00005271 BTC.

Astar (ASTR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000523 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001184 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. It launched on July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,190,020,231 coins. extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . extraDNA’s official website is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official message board is medium.com/@xHumanity . The Reddit community for extraDNA is https://reddit.com/r/xHumanity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XDNA is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency that uses the Keccak algorithm. XDNA features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. It also has another feature named BitGun that aims to provide dynamic changed block rewards. In addition, a dual mining mode in Claymore's miner option is available to the user. XDNA foundation is associated with XDNA and it is a non-commercial charity fund that aims to make use of modern technologies to spread their donations around the world. 3 levels of masternodes:XDNA Light Node (XDNA-LN) required for masternode 5000 coinsXDNA Medium Node (XDNA-MN) required for masternode 10000 coinsXDNA Full Node (XDNA-FN) required for masternode 50000 coins XDNA website and social media are down. “

Buying and Selling extraDNA

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire extraDNA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for extraDNA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for extraDNA and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.