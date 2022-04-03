EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of EZCORP (NASDAQ:EZPW – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the credit services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of EZCORP from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th.

EZPW stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $6.18. The company had a trading volume of 233,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 411,507. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 3.41. EZCORP has a 1 year low of $4.99 and a 1 year high of $8.80. The company has a market capitalization of $349.34 million, a P/E ratio of 21.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.33 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.94.

EZCORP ( NASDAQ:EZPW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The credit services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. EZCORP had a net margin of 2.59% and a return on equity of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $220.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $197.72 million. On average, equities analysts predict that EZCORP will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of EZCORP by 42.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,443 shares in the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EZCORP in the fourth quarter valued at about $91,000. Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in EZCORP by 22.3% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,158 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in EZCORP in the third quarter valued at about $102,000. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EZCORP, Inc provides pawn loans in the United States and Latin America. It offers pawn loans collateralized by tangible personal property, jewelry, consumer electronics, tools, sporting goods, and musical instruments. The company also sells merchandise, primarily collateral forfeited from pawn lending operations and pre-owned merchandise purchased from customers.

