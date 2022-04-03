Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2022

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 151,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet (NYSE:FNGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fabrinet (Get Rating)

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Fabrinet (NYSE:FN)

Receive News & Ratings for Fabrinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fabrinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.