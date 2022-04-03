Fabrinet (NYSE:FN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fabrinet (NYSE:FN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fabrinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Fabrinet from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $109.71.

Fabrinet stock traded up $2.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $107.44. 151,034 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 204,096. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $108.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.21 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Fabrinet has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $126.28.

Fabrinet ( NYSE:FN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The technology company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. Fabrinet had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 15.49%. The business had revenue of $566.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Fabrinet will post 5.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Edward T. Archer sold 2,146 shares of Fabrinet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.73, for a total transaction of $211,874.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its holdings in Fabrinet by 33.1% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 482 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 21,853 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 3,023 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Fabrinet by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 1,291 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 4.8% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 12,650 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management increased its position in shares of Fabrinet by 24.3% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 6,087 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $624,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fabrinet provides optical packaging and precision optical, electro-mechanical, and electronic manufacturing services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company offers a range of advanced optical and electro-mechanical capabilities in the manufacturing process, including process design and engineering, supply chain management, manufacturing, printed circuit board assembly, advanced packaging, integration, final assembly, and testing.

