Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Farmland Partners from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Farmland Partners from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Farmland Partners presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $13.67.

Shares of Farmland Partners stock opened at $14.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.09. The company has a market capitalization of $650.50 million, a PE ratio of -58.42 and a beta of 0.77. Farmland Partners has a 52 week low of $10.62 and a 52 week high of $14.83.

Farmland Partners ( NYSE:FPI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.09. Farmland Partners had a return on equity of 1.94% and a net margin of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Farmland Partners will post 0.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. Farmland Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -83.33%.

In related news, CEO Paul A. Pittman bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.44 per share, with a total value of $26,880.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Farmland Partners in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 47.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Farmland Partners, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the management and acquisition of farmland and land with agricultural development potential. Its property portfolio focuses on the primary crops, such as corn, soybeans, wheat, rice and cotton and the remaining land is used to grow specialty crops, such as almond, citrus, blueberries, vegetables and edible beans.

