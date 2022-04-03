Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) Trading 6.7% Higher

Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY – Get Rating) traded up 6.7% on Friday . The company traded as high as $18.82 and last traded at $18.54. 54,765 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 5,100,855 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.38.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Fastly from $30.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Fastly from $43.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Fastly from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Fastly in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.30.

The company has a quick ratio of 4.74, a current ratio of 4.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $20.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 1.55.

Fastly ( NYSE:FSLY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $97.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.48 million. Fastly had a negative net margin of 62.85% and a negative return on equity of 19.14%. Fastly’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.35) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 4,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total value of $96,548.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,328 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $160,479.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,673 shares of company stock valued at $1,060,085 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Fastly in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Fastly by 175.0% during the third quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Fastly during the third quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new position in Fastly during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 71.11% of the company’s stock.

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

