Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA) Short Interest Up 22.8% in March

Finance Of America Companies Inc. (NYSE:FOA – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 853,100 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 694,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 424,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.0 days. Approximately 3.8% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Finance Of America Companies stock opened at $3.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.62, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Finance Of America Companies has a one year low of $2.86 and a one year high of $11.66. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.19.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FOA. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth $4,476,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $2,934,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the fourth quarter worth $1,382,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the third quarter worth $597,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in Finance Of America Companies during the second quarter worth $844,000.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reduced their target price on Finance Of America Companies from $10.50 to $8.50 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $4.00 to $3.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Finance Of America Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Finance Of America Companies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Finance Of America Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $5.80.

Finance of America Companies Inc operates a consumer lending platform in the United States. The company provides residential mortgages, reverse mortgages, and loans to residential real estate investors distributed across retail, third party network, and digital channels. It also offers complementary lending services to enhance the customer experience, as well as capital markets and portfolio management services to optimize distribution to investors.

