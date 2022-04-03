Financial Analysis: Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG) versus Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST)

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST – Get Rating) and Sentage (NASDAQ:SNTG – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Upstart and Sentage’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Upstart 15.96% 21.33% 11.34% Sentage N/A N/A N/A

67.9% of Upstart shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.1% of Sentage shares are held by institutional investors. 25.2% of Upstart shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Upstart and Sentage’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Upstart $848.59 million 10.80 $135.44 million $1.41 77.33 Sentage $3.60 million 3.87 $1.59 million N/A N/A

Upstart has higher revenue and earnings than Sentage.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Upstart and Sentage, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Upstart 1 3 7 0 2.55 Sentage 0 0 0 0 N/A

Upstart currently has a consensus price target of $220.55, indicating a potential upside of 102.28%. Given Upstart’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Upstart is more favorable than Sentage.

Summary

Upstart beats Sentage on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Upstart (Get Rating)

Upstart Holdings, Inc. operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform. Upstart Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in San Mateo, California.

About Sentage (Get Rating)

Sentage Holdings Inc. provides a range of financial services in consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

