Financial Enhancement Group LLC Purchases 213 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Financial Enhancement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $87,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 47,894,080 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,875,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,582,052 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.3% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 513,162 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $20,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 34,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 1.5% in the third quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 23,509 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer stock opened at $51.57 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.27. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $291.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a return on equity of 34.53% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PFE. Mizuho cut their price objective on Pfizer from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Pfizer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.