Financial Review: Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) & OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS)

Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) and OMNIQ (OTCMKTS:OMQS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

36.0% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 9.3% of OMNIQ shares are held by institutional investors. 31.1% of Streamline Health Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 23.2% of OMNIQ shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and OMNIQ’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Streamline Health Solutions $11.35 million 6.71 $300,000.00 ($0.20) -8.00 OMNIQ $55.21 million 0.97 -$11.50 million N/A N/A

Streamline Health Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than OMNIQ.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Streamline Health Solutions and OMNIQ, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Streamline Health Solutions 0 0 1 0 3.00 OMNIQ 0 0 2 0 3.00

OMNIQ has a consensus target price of $13.00, suggesting a potential upside of 81.82%. Given OMNIQ’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe OMNIQ is more favorable than Streamline Health Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Streamline Health Solutions and OMNIQ’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Streamline Health Solutions -53.81% -30.22% -20.45% OMNIQ N/A N/A N/A

Summary

OMNIQ beats Streamline Health Solutions on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services. The company was founded by J. Brian Patsy in October 1989 and is headquartered in Alpharetta, GA.

OMNIQ Company Profile (Get Rating)

OMNIQ Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides artificial intelligence (AI)-based solutions in the United States. The company offers computer vision image processing-based solutions using AI technology to deliver data collection, and real time surveillance and monitoring for supply chain management, homeland security, public safety, traffic and parking management, and access control applications. It also provides end-to-end solutions, such as hardware, software, communications, and lifecycle management services; packaged and configurable software; and mobile and wireless equipment. In addition, it manufactures and distributes barcode labels, tags, and ribbons, as well as RFID labels and tags. It serves Fortune 500 companies in various sectors, including healthcare, food and beverage, manufacturing, retail, distribution, transportation, and logistics; and oil, gas, and chemicals, as well as government agencies. OMNIQ Corp. has a partnership with Hyperion Partners LLC and wireless carriers to offer mobility solutions to customers on platforms that extend the market into new mobile applications. The company was formerly known as Quest Solution, Inc. and changed its name to OMNIQ Corp. in November 2019. OMNIQ Corp. was incorporated in 1973 and is based in Salt Lake City, Utah.

