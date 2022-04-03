Financial Survey: Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF) versus Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY)

Epiroc AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EPOKY – Get Rating) and Green Organic Dutchman (OTCMKTS:TGODF – Get Rating) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Epiroc AB (publ) and Green Organic Dutchman, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Epiroc AB (publ) 0 13 4 0 2.24 Green Organic Dutchman 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Green Organic Dutchman’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Epiroc AB (publ) $3.94 billion N/A $588.49 million $0.59 36.73 Green Organic Dutchman $18.30 million 3.09 -$136.27 million ($0.09) -1.17

Epiroc AB (publ) has higher revenue and earnings than Green Organic Dutchman. Green Organic Dutchman is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Epiroc AB (publ), indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of Green Organic Dutchman shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Epiroc AB (publ) and Green Organic Dutchman’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Epiroc AB (publ) 16.30% 25.68% 13.63% Green Organic Dutchman -154.35% -23.37% -16.88%

Summary

Epiroc AB (publ) beats Green Organic Dutchman on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Epiroc AB (publ) Company Profile (Get Rating)

Epiroc AB engages in the development and production of drill rigs, rock excavation and construction equipment. It operates through the Equipment and Service; and Tools and Attachments segments. The Equipment and Service segment provides equipment for mining and rock excavation, exploration and infrastructure. The Tools and Attachments segment offers tools that are attached to larger machines used for drilling, demolition and recycling. The company was founded by Andre Oscar Wallenberg in 1873 and is headquartered in Nacka, Sweden.

Green Organic Dutchman Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Green Organic Dutchman Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of management services to its subsidiaries. The firm produces, cultivates, processes, and distributes cannabis and related products. Its products include dried and fresh cannabis; cannabis plants and seeds, oils, topicals, and extracts; and edible cannabis. The company was founded by Scott Skinner and Jeannette VanderMarel in 2012 and is headquartered in Mississauga, Canada.

