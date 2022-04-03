Financial Survey: Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB) versus Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC)

Itaú Corpbanca (NYSE:ITCB – Get Rating) and Oxford Bank (OTCMKTS:OXBC – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Itaú Corpbanca alerts:

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Oxford Bank’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Itaú Corpbanca $2.68 billion 0.43 $365.29 million $0.94 3.55 Oxford Bank N/A N/A $10.56 million N/A N/A

Itaú Corpbanca has higher revenue and earnings than Oxford Bank.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Itaú Corpbanca and Oxford Bank, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Itaú Corpbanca 0 0 1 0 3.00 Oxford Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A

Itaú Corpbanca currently has a consensus price target of $5.00, suggesting a potential upside of 49.70%. Given Itaú Corpbanca’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Itaú Corpbanca is more favorable than Oxford Bank.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.3% of Itaú Corpbanca shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.0% of Oxford Bank shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Itaú Corpbanca and Oxford Bank’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Itaú Corpbanca 13.83% 12.41% 0.86% Oxford Bank N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

Itaú Corpbanca has a beta of 0.87, suggesting that its stock price is 13% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Oxford Bank has a beta of 0.58, suggesting that its stock price is 42% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Itaú Corpbanca beats Oxford Bank on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Itaú Corpbanca Company Profile (Get Rating)

ItaÃº Corpbanca provides wholesale and retail banking services to small and medium-sized enterprises, individuals, and institutional clients in Chile and Colombia. The company offers checking and savings accounts, as well as demand and time deposits, and bankers' drafts; and provides commercial, mortgage, consumer, and contingent loans. It also offers financial advisory, asset management, insurance brokerage, securities brokerage, and treasury services; trust portfolio management services, including investment trust management, administration, security, real estate trusts, and fund administration; rust and custodial services; court and out-of-court collections services for loans; and Internet, telephone, and mobile banking services. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 294 branches and 533 ATMs. ItaÃº Corpbanca was incorporated in 1871 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile.

Oxford Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

Oxford Bank Corp. engages in the provision of financial and banking services. Its services include personal checking, saving, and loans, business savings, checking, and loans, and treasury management. The company was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Oxford, MI.

Receive News & Ratings for Itaú Corpbanca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itaú Corpbanca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.