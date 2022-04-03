Financial Survey: Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS)

Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS – Get Rating) and Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for Saul Centers and Essex Property Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Saul Centers 0 1 2 0 2.67 Essex Property Trust 2 7 8 0 2.35

Saul Centers presently has a consensus target price of $56.50, suggesting a potential upside of 4.47%. Essex Property Trust has a consensus target price of $356.27, suggesting a potential upside of 0.79%. Given Saul Centers’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Saul Centers is more favorable than Essex Property Trust.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

45.8% of Saul Centers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.6% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 51.5% of Saul Centers shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.8% of Essex Property Trust shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Saul Centers pays an annual dividend of $2.28 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Essex Property Trust pays an annual dividend of $8.80 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. Saul Centers pays out 144.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Essex Property Trust pays out 117.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Saul Centers has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Essex Property Trust has raised its dividend for 28 consecutive years.

Profitability

This table compares Saul Centers and Essex Property Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Saul Centers 20.23% 14.30% 2.78% Essex Property Trust 33.91% 6.60% 3.17%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Saul Centers and Essex Property Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Saul Centers $239.23 million 5.38 $48.39 million $1.58 34.23 Essex Property Trust $1.44 billion 15.97 $488.55 million $7.51 47.07

Essex Property Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Saul Centers. Saul Centers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Essex Property Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Saul Centers has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Essex Property Trust has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Essex Property Trust beats Saul Centers on 11 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

Saul Centers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Saul Centers, Inc. is a self-managed, self-administered equity REIT headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, which currently operates and manages a real estate portfolio of 60 properties which includes (a) 50 community and neighborhood shopping centers and seven mixed-use properties with approximately 9.8 million square feet of leasable area and (b) three land and development properties. Approximately 85% of the Saul Centers' property operating income is generated by properties in the metropolitan Washington, DC/Baltimore area.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)

Essex Property Trust, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

