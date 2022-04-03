Finning International (TSE:FTT) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $34.62

Finning International Inc. (TSE:FTT – Get Rating) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$34.62 and traded as high as C$37.82. Finning International shares last traded at C$36.88, with a volume of 133,636 shares traded.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTT. National Bankshares boosted their target price on Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Finning International from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Monday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Finning International from C$43.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$5.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 16.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$37.15 and a 200-day moving average price of C$34.62.

Finning International ( TSE:FTT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported C$0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.48 by C$0.17. The firm had revenue of C$1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.76 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Finning International Inc. will post 2.7100001 EPS for the current year.

In other Finning International news, Senior Officer Sebastian Tomas Guridi sold 2,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$38.50, for a total value of C$115,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 997 shares in the company, valued at C$38,384.50. Also, Senior Officer Anna Pia Marks sold 6,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.86, for a total value of C$239,639.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,816 shares in the company, valued at C$1,090,907.48. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,214 shares of company stock worth $542,250.

About Finning International (TSE:FTT)

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. The company offers telehandlers, articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cable assist vehicles, cable yarding systems, chip dozers, cold planers, compactors, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, remixing transfer vehicle, road reclaimers, road wideners, skid steer and compact track loaders, tack distributors, track loaders, underground-hard rock, wheel loaders, wheel tractor-scrapers, and windrow elevators, as well as attachments.

