First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th.

Shares of FBMS stock traded down $0.54 on Thursday, hitting $33.12. 191,053 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,301. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. First Bancshares has a one year low of $33.00 and a one year high of $42.89. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $678.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 1.14.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. First Bancshares had a net margin of 29.95% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business had revenue of $49.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Bancshares will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This is a positive change from First Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. First Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.37%.

In other news, Director Ted E. Parker acquired 1,000 shares of First Bancshares stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.50 per share, for a total transaction of $37,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 4.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FBMS. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in First Bancshares by 1.8% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 22,589 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 1,119.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,878 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,840,000 after buying an additional 69,654 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Bancshares in the second quarter worth $416,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 10.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 26,935 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,009,000 after buying an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of First Bancshares by 83.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,988 shares of the bank’s stock worth $861,000 after buying an additional 10,441 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

First Bancshares Company Profile

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

