First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.
NASDAQ FCAP opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. First Capital has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of -0.01.
First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.
First Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)
First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.
