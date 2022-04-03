First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Sunday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

NASDAQ FCAP opened at $38.86 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $39.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.69. First Capital has a one year low of $38.51 and a one year high of $51.23. The company has a market cap of $131.07 million, a P/E ratio of 11.36 and a beta of -0.01.

First Capital (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. First Capital had a return on equity of 10.14% and a net margin of 29.28%. The business had revenue of $9.31 million during the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 96.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,641 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,036 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,917 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $756,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 20,836 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $844,000 after purchasing an additional 5,211 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Capital by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,098,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.67% of the company’s stock.

First Capital, Inc operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and business banking services. Its loan portfolio includes residential real estate, land, construction, commercial real estate, commercial business, home equity and second mortgage, and other consumer loans.

