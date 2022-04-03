First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Shares Sold by Parallel Advisors LLC

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) by 55.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,113 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,411 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Hawaiian were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FHB. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 151.6% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,323,514 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,545,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,561 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,743,871 shares of the bank’s stock worth $139,233,000 after purchasing an additional 1,043,416 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,092,392 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,162,000 after purchasing an additional 876,707 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $15,688,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in First Hawaiian by 191.6% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 314,300 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,225,000 after buying an additional 206,500 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Hawaiian alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on First Hawaiian from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Hawaiian in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Compass Point downgraded shares of First Hawaiian from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

FHB opened at $27.54 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $28.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.26. First Hawaiian, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $31.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.53 billion, a PE ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 1.11.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $178.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.41 million. First Hawaiian had a net margin of 36.19% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that First Hawaiian, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.78%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 50.73%.

First Hawaiian Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for First Hawaiian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Hawaiian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.