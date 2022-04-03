First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FNWB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered First Northwest Bancorp from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Hovde Group began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded First Northwest Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their target price for the company from $19.50 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th.

NASDAQ:FNWB traded down $0.07 on Thursday, hitting $22.02. The stock had a trading volume of 25,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,691. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.61 and its 200 day moving average is $20.15. The company has a market cap of $220.33 million, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. First Northwest Bancorp has a 52 week low of $15.94 and a 52 week high of $23.77.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.29. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.24% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $20.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.48 million. Equities analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th were given a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. First Northwest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 16.77%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FNWB. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 52.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,807 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 243.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Northwest Bancorp in the second quarter worth $1,254,000. JCSD Capital LLC increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.7% in the third quarter. JCSD Capital LLC now owns 112,905 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,983,000 after buying an additional 8,051 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd increased its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 7.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,914 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 869 shares during the last quarter. 60.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Northwest Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Northwest Bancorp (Washington) is a bank holding company. It engages in the provision of commercial, mortgage, and lending activities and investment. Its offerings include saving account, certificate of deposits, money market, credit card, fixed rate loans, mortgages, mutual funds, insurances and education savings account.

