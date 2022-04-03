First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First of Long Island from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday.

FLIC traded up $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,168. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.27. First of Long Island has a 1 year low of $19.35 and a 1 year high of $23.98. The company has a market cap of $456.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 0.46.

First of Long Island ( NASDAQ:FLIC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38. The firm had revenue of $30.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.00 million. First of Long Island had a net margin of 31.79% and a return on equity of 10.39%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that First of Long Island will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.20%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,971 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 71,828.6% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,035 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in First of Long Island by 104.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,334 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in First of Long Island by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,349 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in First of Long Island by 364.0% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 7,285 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 5,715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

First of Long Island Company Profile

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. The company offers business and small business checking, personal checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, interest on lawyer, escrow service, rent security, personal and nonpersonal money market, savings, time deposit, holiday club, and individual retirement accounts.

