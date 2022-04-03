First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FRC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on First Republic Bank from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Maxim Group reissued a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of First Republic Bank in a research report on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on First Republic Bank from $215.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, First Republic Bank currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $202.20.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

NYSE:FRC traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $161.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 929,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,228. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $168.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $192.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86.

First Republic Bank ( NYSE:FRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. First Republic Bank had a return on equity of 12.82% and a net margin of 27.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 8.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 27th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s payout ratio is presently 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,710 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,961,102,000 after buying an additional 104,044 shares in the last quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock worth $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $699,392,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $651,970,000 after buying an additional 366,672 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.20% of the company’s stock.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.