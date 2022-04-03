First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.89 Per Share

Brokerages expect First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) to post $1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for First Republic Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.99 and the lowest is $1.82. First Republic Bank reported earnings per share of $1.79 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.6%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Republic Bank will report full-year earnings of $8.21 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.96 to $8.55. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.49 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.09 to $10.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for First Republic Bank.

Get First Republic Bank alerts:

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 14th. The bank reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.10. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 27.86% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 27.3% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $212.00 to $173.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $205.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, UBS Group cut their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $210.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Republic Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $202.20.

Shares of FRC traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $161.93. The stock had a trading volume of 929,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,475,228. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $168.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $192.89. First Republic Bank has a one year low of $155.67 and a one year high of $222.86. The firm has a market cap of $28.55 billion, a PE ratio of 21.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 27th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 26th. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.47%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,704,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,830,016,000 after buying an additional 1,385,710 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,496,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,961,102,000 after buying an additional 104,044 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 4,321,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $893,820,000 after buying an additional 510,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Republic Bank by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,394,620 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $699,392,000 after buying an additional 207,877 shares during the period. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. grew its holdings in shares of First Republic Bank by 13.1% during the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 3,157,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $651,970,000 after purchasing an additional 366,672 shares during the last quarter. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Republic Bank (Get Rating)

First Republic Bank engages in the provision of private banking, business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management, including trust and custody services. It operates through the Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. The Commercial Banking segment represents most of the operations, including real estate secured lending, retail deposit gathering, private banking activities, mortgage sales and servicing, and managing capital, liquidity, and interest rate risk.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Republic Bank (FRC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Republic Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Republic Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.