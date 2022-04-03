First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI) Short Interest Up 25.3% in March

First Trust Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FMHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,500 shares, an increase of 25.3% from the February 28th total of 76,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FMHI. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,850 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 499,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,076,000 after acquiring an additional 194,033 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 62,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,460,000 after purchasing an additional 6,633 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in First Trust Municipal High Income ETF by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 31,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 2,256 shares in the last quarter.

Get First Trust Municipal High Income ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ FMHI opened at $51.20 on Friday. First Trust Municipal High Income ETF has a 52 week low of $51.02 and a 52 week high of $57.76. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.95.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 28th were paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.05%.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Municipal High Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.