First United (NASDAQ:FUNC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First United (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Sunday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on FUNC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First United from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on First United from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

FUNC opened at $23.64 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.14. First United has a 1 year low of $16.26 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.59 million, a PE ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.82.

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.30. First United had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 25.29%. The business had revenue of $20.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.73 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First United will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the second quarter worth approximately $796,000. BHZ Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of First United during the third quarter worth approximately $283,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of First United by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,471 shares of the bank’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 5,782 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of First United by 660.3% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 3,572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its position in shares of First United by 3.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 61,286 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,101 shares in the last quarter. 29.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First United Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in community banking services. It offers checking, savings, money market deposit accounts, and certificates of deposit, business loans, personal loans, mortgage loans, lines of credit, and consumer-oriented retirement accounts including individual retirement accounts, and employee benefit accounts through its subsidiary.

