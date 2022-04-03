Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.
Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.
SVVC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.
About Firsthand Technology Value Fund (Get Rating)
Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Firsthand Technology Value Fund (SVVC)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.