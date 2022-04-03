Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Sunday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the investment management company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th.

SVVC stock opened at $3.49 on Friday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund has a 1 year low of $3.19 and a 1 year high of $6.78. The firm has a market cap of $25.48 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.14.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SVVC Get Rating ) by 15.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,272 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. owned 1.63% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in venture capital investments in start-up, early stage, middle stage, late stage, early development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

