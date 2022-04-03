FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Downgraded to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Get Rating) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday.

FSV has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James set a $200.00 price objective on FirstService and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on FirstService from $200.00 to $170.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FirstService from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, February 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on FirstService in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a hold rating and a $143.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered FirstService from a b- rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstService currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $182.50.

Get FirstService alerts:

FSV traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $144.12. The stock had a trading volume of 39,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,294. The company has a market cap of $6.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $145.74 and a 200 day moving average of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46. FirstService has a 1 year low of $130.56 and a 1 year high of $202.78.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Rating ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.18. FirstService had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 4.16%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.50 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that FirstService will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.2025 per share. This represents a $0.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from FirstService’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.47%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FSV. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in FirstService by 118.9% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in FirstService by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 436 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in FirstService in the third quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Evergreen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in FirstService in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

About FirstService (Get Rating)

FirstService Corp. engages in the provision of property services. It operates through the FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands segments. The FirstService Residential segment offers residential property management services in North America. The FirstService Brands segment covers residential and commercial customers through both franchise systems, and company-owned operations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FirstService Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FirstService and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.