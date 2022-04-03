Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (BDL) to Issue — Dividend of $1.00 on April 19th

Flanigan’s Enterprises, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) announced a — dividend on Friday, April 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Tuesday, April 19th. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 1st.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN BDL opened at $33.72 on Friday. Flanigan’s Enterprises has a 1 year low of $21.55 and a 1 year high of $47.85. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 million, a P/E ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Flanigan’s Enterprises (NYSEAMERICAN:BDL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $37.40 million for the quarter. Flanigan’s Enterprises had a net margin of 8.77% and a return on equity of 21.35%.

Flanigan's Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of full-service restaurants and package liquor stores in South Florida. It operates in two segments, Package Stores and Restaurants. The company operates package liquor stores under the Big Daddy's Liquors name, which offer private label liquors, beer, and wines; and restaurants under the Flanigan's Seafood Bar and Grill service mark that provide alcoholic beverages and full food services.

