Fletcher Building (OTCMKTS:FRCEF) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Fletcher Building Limited (OTCMKTS:FRCEF – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $4.56 and last traded at $4.56. Approximately 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.31.
The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.71.
Fletcher Building Company Profile (OTCMKTS:FRCEF)
