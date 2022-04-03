Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS) Receives $38.43 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.43.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FLS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowserve from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on Flowserve in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho upgraded Flowserve from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $34.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Flowserve from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th.

Get Flowserve alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 1,548.9% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,906,720 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $66,106,000 after buying an additional 1,791,087 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Flowserve in the 4th quarter valued at $39,604,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Flowserve by 106.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,286,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $69,959,000 after buying an additional 1,179,093 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Flowserve by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,348,502 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,264,000 after buying an additional 759,822 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Flowserve by 2,988.8% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 588,008 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,386,000 after purchasing an additional 568,971 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FLS stock opened at $36.16 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $32.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.04. Flowserve has a one year low of $28.15 and a one year high of $44.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of 37.28, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.03). Flowserve had a net margin of 3.56% and a return on equity of 10.15%. The company had revenue of $919.46 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowserve will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Flowserve’s payout ratio is 82.47%.

About Flowserve (Get Rating)

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through the following segments: Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division. The Flowserve Pumps Division segment provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts and related services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Flowserve Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flowserve and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.