Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.

Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 1,696,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $30.76.

Fluor ( NYSE:FLR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.03. Fluor had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 10.32%. The firm had revenue of $3.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.82) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fluor will post 1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,396,000 after buying an additional 325,158 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.

