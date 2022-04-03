Fluor (NYSE:FLR) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fluor (NYSE:FLR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the construction company’s stock.
Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on FLR. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Fluor from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fluor from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $23.67.
Shares of NYSE FLR traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.36. 1,696,248 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,352. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of -19.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.23. Fluor has a 1-year low of $14.41 and a 1-year high of $30.76.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sheets Smith Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,394,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Fluor by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,366,434 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $405,396,000 after buying an additional 325,158 shares during the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $659,000. Finally, Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fluor during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $366,000. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Fluor Company Profile (Get Rating)
Fluor Corporation provides engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC); fabrication and modularization; operation and maintenance; asset integrity; and project management services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Energy Solutions, Urban Solutions, Mission Solutions, and Other. The Energy Solutions provides solutions to the energy transition markets, including asset decarbonization, carbon capture, renewable fuels, waste-to-energy, green chemicals, hydrogen, nuclear power, and other low-carbon energy sources.
