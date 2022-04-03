Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Wednesday. The firm issued a buy rating on the construction company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FRTA opened at $24.00 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. Forterra has a 1-year low of $22.60 and a 1-year high of $24.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.37 and a beta of 2.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.70.

Forterra (NASDAQ:FRTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.20. Forterra had a return on equity of 43.07% and a net margin of 6.26%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRTA. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Forterra by 57.3% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 2,714,435 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $64,549,000 after acquiring an additional 989,053 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 35.6% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,946,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,858,000 after purchasing an additional 510,712 shares in the last quarter. CNH Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter. CNH Partners LLC now owns 1,107,166 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after purchasing an additional 236,315 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 29.8% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 882,241 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,786,000 after purchasing an additional 202,463 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Forterra by 97.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 342,240 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,066,000 after purchasing an additional 169,234 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

Forterra, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells pipe and precast products in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It operates through Drainage Pipe & Products; and Water Pipe & Products segments. The company offers concrete drainage pipes used for storm water applications, residential and non-residential site developments, sanitary sewers, low-pressure sewer force mains, tunneled systems, treatment plant piping, and utility tunnels; precast concrete products, including box culverts, utility vaults, manholes, drainage inlets, and pipe end sections used for roadway and airport drainage, storm water management, utility construction, and water treatment and filtration systems; and architectural panels for buildings, modular railroad crossings, retaining wall and storm water treatment systems, highway noise barriers, and concrete vaults that are used to house dry or wet utilities.

