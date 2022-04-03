Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays raised shares of Fortinet from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $364.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Wedbush decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Fortinet from $353.00 to $365.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fortinet from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $342.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $2.73 on Thursday, reaching $339.01. 724,482 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,347. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a PEG ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet has a fifty-two week low of $186.19 and a fifty-two week high of $371.77. The business’s 50-day moving average is $311.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $318.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.13. Fortinet had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 50.79%. The business had revenue of $963.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $962.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. Analysts predict that Fortinet will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP John Whittle sold 1,704 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.50, for a total value of $537,612.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 3,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.43, for a total transaction of $1,128,348.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 13,250 shares of company stock valued at $4,102,974 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd raised its position in Fortinet by 11.6% during the third quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 288,993 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $84,398,000 after acquiring an additional 30,056 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Fortinet by 36.9% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 33,295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $9,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,981 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Fortinet by 19.3% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,079 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,067,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its holdings in Fortinet by 20.6% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 52,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 9,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Fortinet by 12.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,119 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. 68.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

