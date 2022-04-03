Fortress Biotech, Inc. Forecasted to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share (NASDAQ:FBIO)

Fortress Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at B. Riley issued their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for Fortress Biotech in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.06) for the quarter.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on FBIO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com downgraded Fortress Biotech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. UBS Group reissued a “positive” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Fortress Biotech in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Fortress Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Fortress Biotech has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.30.

Shares of NASDAQ:FBIO opened at $1.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $146.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.77 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.65 and its 200-day moving average is $2.47. Fortress Biotech has a 1 year low of $1.23 and a 1 year high of $6.10.

Fortress Biotech (NASDAQ:FBIO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.46). Fortress Biotech had a negative net margin of 94.06% and a negative return on equity of 27.53%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FBIO. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,774,260 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,936,000 after purchasing an additional 115,898 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,361,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after purchasing an additional 47,382 shares in the last quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Shikiar Asset Management Inc. now owns 710,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 683,283 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after purchasing an additional 14,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC increased its holdings in Fortress Biotech by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 514,767 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares in the last quarter. 30.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortress Biotech, Inc engages in the manufacture and commercialization of novel pharmaceutical products and product candidates. It operates through the following Dermatology Product Sales and Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Product Development segments. Its products include Ximino, Targadox, Exelderm, Ceracade, and Luxamend.

