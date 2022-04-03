Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $724,299.03 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Forum Energy Technologies alerts:

On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.

On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.

On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.

On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.

NYSE FET opened at $23.39 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative return on equity of 17.63% and a negative net margin of 15.29%. The firm had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts forecast that Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. will post -1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on FET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.

Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.