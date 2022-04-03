Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET) Insider Sells $724,299.03 in Stock

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Scf Partners, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, March 28th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 3,602 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $82,918.04.
- On Thursday, March 24th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 6,906 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total value of $163,257.84.
- On Tuesday, March 22nd, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 600 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.22, for a total value of $14,532.00.
- On Wednesday, March 9th, Scf Partners, Inc. sold 303 shares of Forum Energy Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $7,484.10.
NYSE FET opened at $23.39 on Friday. Forum Energy Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.71 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.13.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FET. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $15,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355,397 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,622,000 after acquiring an additional 305,506 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 407.0% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,129 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $238,000 after acquiring an additional 8,131 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $352,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,241 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 48.23% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have issued reports on FET shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Forum Energy Technologies in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th.
Forum Energy Technologies Company Profile (Get Rating)
Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Forum Energy Technologies (FET)
- BlackBerry is Having Growing Pains That Will Keep it in Penny Stock Range
- 3 Stocks Under $50 a Share to Buy Now
- 3 Best Telemedicine Stocks for Investors
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/28 – 4/1
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Forum Energy Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forum Energy Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.