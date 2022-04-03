Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Forum Energy Technologies (NYSE:FET – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Forum Energy Technologies from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th.

NYSE FET traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 37,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.13. Forum Energy Technologies has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $28.50. The stock has a market cap of $132.22 million, a PE ratio of -1.60 and a beta of 3.63.

Forum Energy Technologies ( NYSE:FET Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($2.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($1.43). Forum Energy Technologies had a negative net margin of 15.29% and a negative return on equity of 17.63%. The business had revenue of $148.10 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts predict that Forum Energy Technologies will post -1.78 EPS for the current year.

In other Forum Energy Technologies news, insider Scf Partners, Inc. sold 29,479 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.57, for a total value of $724,299.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,890 shares of company stock worth $992,491. Company insiders own 8.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Forum Energy Technologies by 81.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,014,397 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $15,404,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,397 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies by 147.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 513,202 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,622,000 after buying an additional 305,506 shares during the last quarter. Monaco Asset Management SAM acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Energy Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $3,559,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Forum Energy Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $3,489,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Forum Energy Technologies by 2.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 144,072 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,357 shares during the period. 48.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Forum Energy Technologies

Forum Energy Technologies, Inc is a global oilfield products company. THe firm serves the drilling, downhole, subsea, completions, and production sectors of the energy industry. It operates through following segments: Drilling and Downhole, Completions, Production, and Corporate. The Drilling and Downhole segment provides services to the drilling, well construction, artificial lift, and subsea energy construction and services markets.

