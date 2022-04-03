Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Franklin Covey (NYSE:FC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm issued a strong-buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Franklin Covey from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Franklin Covey from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Franklin Covey from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Shares of Franklin Covey stock opened at $47.16 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a 200 day moving average of $45.05. The firm has a market cap of $674.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.28, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.67. Franklin Covey has a 1 year low of $28.79 and a 1 year high of $52.52.

Franklin Covey ( NYSE:FC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. Franklin Covey had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 11.08%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Franklin Covey will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $431,000. Brasada Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $2,674,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Franklin Covey in the third quarter worth approximately $218,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 133.6% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franklin Covey by 139.6% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 71,899 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,933,000 after buying an additional 41,889 shares during the last quarter. 55.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Franklin Covey Co provides training and consulting services in the areas of execution, sales performance, productivity, customer loyalty, and educational improvement for organizations and individuals worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Direct Offices, International Licensees, and Education Practice.

