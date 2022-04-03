Frederick Philip Snow Sells 2,500 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Stock

FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.37, for a total transaction of $1,088,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Frederick Philip Snow also recently made the following trade(s):

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

On Tuesday, March 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $406.07, for a total transaction of $1,015,175.00.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Frederick Philip Snow sold 2,500 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.02, for a total transaction of $1,055,050.00.

FactSet Research Systems stock opened at $429.12 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.22 billion, a PE ratio of 39.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $416.33 and its 200-day moving average is $431.28. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $306.86 and a fifty-two week high of $495.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.48.

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 25.15% and a return on equity of 42.88%. The company had revenue of $431.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.72 EPS. FactSet Research Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.15%.

Several research firms recently commented on FDS. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $351.00 to $346.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $515.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $453.00 price target on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in FactSet Research Systems by 81.3% in the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 58 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

About FactSet Research Systems (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.