Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Freedom (NASDAQ:FRHC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Freedom Holding Corp. is a financial services holding company conducting retail financial brokerage, investment counseling, securities trading, investment banking and underwriting services through its subsidiaries. It operates primarily in Kazakhstan, Russia, Kyrgyzstan, Ukraine and Cyprus. Freedom Holding Corp., formerly knonw as BMB Munai Inc., is headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan. “

Shares of NASDAQ:FRHC opened at $59.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $61.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.77. Freedom has a fifty-two week low of $42.03 and a fifty-two week high of $72.43. The firm has a market cap of $3.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.72 and a beta of 1.23.

Freedom ( NASDAQ:FRHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). Freedom had a net margin of 50.76% and a return on equity of 82.57%. The business had revenue of $145.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $153.42 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Freedom will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in Freedom during the third quarter valued at $26,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in Freedom during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates lifted its position in Freedom by 15.8% during the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 1,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Freedom by 37.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Freedom (Get Rating)

Freedom Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides retail securities brokerage, research, investment counseling, securities trading, market making, corporate investment banking, and underwriting services. The company offers investment brokerage services for exchange-traded and over-the-counter corporate equity and debt securities, money market instruments, exchange traded options and futures contracts, government bonds, and mutual funds; Margin Lending services collateralized by securities and cash in the customer's account; various investment education and training courses; and investment research services.

