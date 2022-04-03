Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €34.50 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE – Get Rating) received a €34.50 ($37.91) target price from JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 3.85% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FRE. Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($43.96) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a €60.25 ($66.21) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €40.00 ($43.96) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a €35.00 ($38.46) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Barclays set a €51.00 ($56.04) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.56 ($46.77).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €33.22 ($36.51) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €33.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of €36.45. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €60.16 ($66.11) and a twelve month high of €80.00 ($87.91).

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

