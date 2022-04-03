Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT) Receives $144.22 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Get Rating) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $144.22.

FRPT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Freshpet from $120.00 to $80.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $175.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Freshpet from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Freshpet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st.

Get Freshpet alerts:

FRPT opened at $107.21 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $95.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.98. Freshpet has a 1 year low of $78.81 and a 1 year high of $186.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a PE ratio of -155.38 and a beta of 0.67.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.07). Freshpet had a negative return on equity of 4.12% and a negative net margin of 6.98%. The company had revenue of $115.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.15 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. Freshpet’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Freshpet will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 75.0% during the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 168.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 69.3% during the fourth quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in shares of Freshpet by 94.1% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 306.4% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 953 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.94% of the company’s stock.

About Freshpet (Get Rating)

Freshpet, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of pet food and pet treats for dogs and cats. Its products are sold throughout the United States and in Canada under the Freshpet Select, Vital, and Nature’s Fresh brands. Its products include Deli Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Dogs, Dog Joy Turkey and Apple Bites Treats for Dogs, Nature’s Fresh Grain Free Chicken Recipe for Cats, and Vital Grain Free Chicken and Ocean Whitefish Recipe for Cats.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Freshpet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freshpet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.