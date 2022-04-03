Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Shares Sold by NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.

NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. decreased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Get Rating) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V.’s holdings in Frontdoor were worth $829,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FTDR. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,077,000 after acquiring an additional 54,524 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Frontdoor during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,245,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 31.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 63,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,436 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 30,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 4,467 shares in the last quarter.

FTDR opened at $30.30 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.06 and a 200-day moving average of $36.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.20, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.52. Frontdoor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.27 and a 1-year high of $57.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 304.00, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $340.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.11 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 3,066.67% and a net margin of 7.99%. Frontdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Frontdoor from $55.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

