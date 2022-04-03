Frontier Trading Up 13.9% Over Last Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Frontier has a total market capitalization of $54.53 million and $19.87 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frontier coin can now be bought for about $0.62 or 0.00001345 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded up 13.9% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002160 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003637 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $17.96 or 0.00038745 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.35 or 0.00108612 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Frontier Coin Profile

Frontier (FRONT) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 87,456,250 coins. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz . The official message board for Frontier is medium.com/@Frontierwallet . Frontier’s official Twitter account is @FrontierDotXYZ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum. “

Buying and Selling Frontier

