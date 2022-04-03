FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

FRPH traded up $0.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $58.71. 11,540 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,731. FRP has a 1 year low of $47.68 and a 1 year high of $65.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.14. The firm has a market cap of $552.52 million, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 0.63.

FRP (NASDAQ:FRPH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FRP had a return on equity of 0.95% and a net margin of 90.38%. The business had revenue of $8.40 million for the quarter.

In other news, President David H. Devilliers, Jr. sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $85,395.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP John D. Milton, Jr. sold 833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.48, for a total transaction of $47,880.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 20.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in FRP by 125.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,111 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 4,510 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 587,191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 10,353 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares during the period. WMS Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 12,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $701,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of FRP by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the period. 46.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FRP Company Profile (Get Rating)

FRP Holdings, Inc engages in the real estate businesses in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Asset Management, Mining Royalty Lands, Development, and Stabilized Joint Venture. The Asset Management segment owns, leases, and manages commercial properties. The Mining Royalty Lands segment owns various properties comprising approximately 15,000 acres under lease for mining rents or royalties primarily in Florida, Georgia, and Virginia.

