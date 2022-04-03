fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Insider Sells $1,220,592.24 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
FUBO opened at $6.55 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.38.
fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.
fuboTV Company Profile (Get Rating)
fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.
