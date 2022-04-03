fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) Insider Sells $1,220,592.24 in Stock

fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) insider Alberto Horihuela sold 161,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.56, for a total transaction of $1,220,592.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

FUBO opened at $6.55 on Friday. fuboTV Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $35.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The company has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $17.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -2.36 and a beta of 3.38.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $231.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.27 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 52.98% and a negative net margin of 59.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 119.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.39) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in fuboTV during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new position in fuboTV during the third quarter worth $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in fuboTV by 117.9% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in fuboTV by 266.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel lifted its stake in shares of fuboTV by 104.5% in the fourth quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. 40.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $45.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 28th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $42.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of fuboTV from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $60.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price target on shares of fuboTV from $53.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.22.

fuboTV Inc operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports, news, and entertainment content in the United States and internationally. Its fuboTV platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, computers, mobile phones, and tablets. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

