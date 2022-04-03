Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGT – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FLGT. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Fulgent Genetics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, March 28th.

FLGT traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $62.53. 250,812 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 489,451. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a one year low of $49.50 and a one year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics ( NASDAQ:FLGT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.12 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics will post 6.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of Fulgent Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 31.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Fulgent Genetics in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Fulgent Genetics during the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Fulgent Genetics by 43.1% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Fulgent Genetics

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

