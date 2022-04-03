FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Aya Gold & Silver Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:AYA)

Aya Gold & Silver Inc. (TSE:AYA – Get Rating) – Cormark lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aya Gold & Silver in a research note issued on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark analyst N. Dion now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.00 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.03.

Separately, National Bankshares increased their price target on Aya Gold & Silver from C$11.25 to C$11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of AYA opened at C$9.29 on Friday. Aya Gold & Silver has a 52 week low of C$4.86 and a 52 week high of C$11.85. The stock has a market capitalization of C$974.33 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 357.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 6.15 and a current ratio of 6.42. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$9.59 and a 200-day moving average of C$9.27.

In other Aya Gold & Silver news, Director Nikolaos Sofronis sold 15,000 shares of Aya Gold & Silver stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.20, for a total transaction of C$153,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,124,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$21,668,482.20.

Aya Gold & Silver Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of precious metal properties in Morocco. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, tungsten, molybdenum, uranium, and copper deposits. Its flagship project is the Zgounder property located in the Proterozoic Siroua Massif of the Anti-Atlas Range, Morocco.

