FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Extra Space Storage in a report issued on Tuesday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $7.90 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $7.37. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $223.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Extra Space Storage’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.04 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $8.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.55 EPS.

Get Extra Space Storage alerts:

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.51. Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 24.72% and a net margin of 54.24%. The business had revenue of $364.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 EPS. Extra Space Storage’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on EXR. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Extra Space Storage in a research report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Extra Space Storage from $175.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Extra Space Storage from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $220.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Financial raised their target price on Extra Space Storage from $213.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Extra Space Storage from $209.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $198.87.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock opened at $209.57 on Friday. Extra Space Storage has a 1 year low of $132.99 and a 1 year high of $228.84. The firm has a market cap of $28.11 billion, a PE ratio of 33.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $196.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $196.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Extra Space Storage by 148.1% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 14,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after acquiring an additional 8,450 shares during the last quarter. Trek Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $357,000. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,755,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 180.7% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 235,779 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,609,000 after buying an additional 151,783 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Gwyn Goodson Mcneal sold 3,125 shares of Extra Space Storage stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth M. Woolley purchased 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $200.75 per share, with a total value of $2,107,875.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,375 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,573. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.86%. This is an increase from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.09%.

About Extra Space Storage (Get Rating)

Extra Space Storage Inc, headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a self-administered and self-managed REIT and a member of the S&P 500. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and/or operated 1,906 self-storage stores in 40 states, Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. The Company's stores comprise approximately 1.4 million units and approximately 147.5 million square feet of rentable space.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Extra Space Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Extra Space Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.