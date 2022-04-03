FY2022 EPS Estimates for Banner Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:BANR)

Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson lifted their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Banner in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now expects that the financial services provider will earn $4.87 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.60.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.27. Banner had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $146.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.64 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share.

BANR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Banner from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $58.09 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Banner has a one year low of $49.10 and a one year high of $66.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Banner by 32.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,113 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in Banner during the fourth quarter worth about $204,000. Finally, 6 Meridian acquired a new stake in Banner during the third quarter worth about $207,000. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Banner news, VP Kenneth William Johnson sold 2,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total transaction of $178,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David I. Matson sold 1,738 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.06, for a total value of $106,122.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. This is an increase from Banner’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 2nd. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.50%.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

