FY2022 EPS Estimates for Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:EBMT)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) – DA Davidson boosted their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the bank will post earnings of $2.53 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.45.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on EBMT. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana in a report on Sunday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

EBMT opened at $22.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $148.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $22.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.53. Eagle Bancorp Montana has a 1 year low of $21.62 and a 1 year high of $25.56.

Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.30). Eagle Bancorp Montana had a net margin of 14.79% and a return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $21.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.00 million.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Eagle Bancorp Montana by 197.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,425 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 274.2% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,639 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 4,132 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,996 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $138,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana during the third quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana by 24.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Kenneth M. Walsh sold 10,000 shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.40, for a total transaction of $224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th were paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 10th. Eagle Bancorp Montana’s payout ratio is 23.15%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential mortgage loans, commercial real estate mortgage loans, commercial business loans, agricultural loans, and second mortgage and home equity loan products. The company was founded on October 28, 1997 and is headquartered in Helena, MT.

