FY2022 EPS Estimates for First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Raised by DA Davidson

First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) – DA Davidson upped their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of First Foundation in a report issued on Wednesday, March 30th. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now anticipates that the bank will earn $2.42 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.30.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The bank reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.11. First Foundation had a return on equity of 13.36% and a net margin of 34.47%. The business had revenue of $75.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research raised First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on First Foundation in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.75.

FFWM stock opened at $24.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. First Foundation has a 1-year low of $20.30 and a 1-year high of $29.41. The stock has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.99 and a beta of 1.27.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 9th. This is a boost from First Foundation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

In related news, Director Diane M. Rubin acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.53 per share, with a total value of $26,530.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 12.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Foundation during the 4th quarter worth about $165,000. Brookmont Capital Management increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. Western Financial Corporation bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in First Foundation in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 69.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

